One place, not all over the place.

Projects are a struggle when stuff's spread out across emails, file services, task managers, spreadsheets, chats, meetings, etc. Things get lost, you don’t know where to look for stuff, and people put the right information in the wrong place. Not good.

But when it’s all together in Basecamp, you’ll see where everything is, understand what everyone’s working on, and know exactly where to put the next thing everyone needs to know about. This is the modern way – The Basecamp Way to Work.

Basecamp is different – take a deeper look at how it works >